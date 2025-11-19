Singapore: Two Men Charged for Allegedly Importing Over 2,000 Vaping Items in Separate Cases

Two men, believed to be involved in separate cases, were charged with three counts related to the illegal importation of such goods on Monday, November 17.

Malaysians Muhammad Amirul Iqbal Mohd Nazri, 21, and Lim Teck Wee, 19, were caught with more than 2,000 vaping-related items in total at the Woodlands Checkpoint on November 15.

Lim, who is facing two charges, was at Woodlands Checkpoint shortly before 9 am when he allegedly brought 200 boxes containing three pods and 870 disposable vaporizers into Singapore.

Amirul was at the checkpoint at around 8 pm on the same day when he allegedly imported 1,000 e-vaporiser devices into Singapore.

The Health Sciences Authority (HSA) stated in a statement on Monday, November 17, that both men were operating cars registered in Malaysia prior to their apprehension.

The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) officers discovered the e-vaporizers in a vehicle Amirul was driving, according to HSA.

In a van that Lim had driven, the authorities also found items connected to vaping.

The men's cases have been postponed until December 15.