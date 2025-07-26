Singapore: Two Men Arrested for Series of Loan Shark Harassment Cases Within 10 Hours

Two men, aged 27 and 29, were arrested for their suspected involvement in a series of loan shark harassment cases.

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) said that they were notified about a series of loan shark harassment cases island-wide, "where the main gates and doors of several residential units were splashed with red or blue paint and debtor's notes were left behind."

"Through follow-up investigations and with the aid of images from Police cameras, officers from Bedok Police Division and Police Operations Command Centre established the identities of the duo and arrested them within ten hours of the report," SPF said.

The agency added, "Preliminary investigations revealed that the two men are believed to be involved in at least eight similar cases of loan shark harassment."

The duo will be charged in court on Saturday, July 26, under the Moneylenders Act 2008.

Loan shark harassment is punishable by a fine of S$5,000 to S$50,000, up to five years in jail, and up to six canings for first-time offenders.

Loan shark harassment is not tolerated by the police. Anyone who willfully damages property, annoys others, or interferes with public safety, peace, or security will face harsh legal consequences.

It is recommended that the general public avoid loan sharks and refrain from collaborating or helping them in any manner. If the public suspects or knows someone who may be engaged in loansharking, they can contact the police at 999.