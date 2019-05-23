Singapore Food Agency said on Wednesday, May 22, that two importers were fined $6000 for illegal import of vegetables into the country.

Freshdirect Pte Ltd and the licensee of Hai Lian Enterprises, 63-year-old Lim Hock Kee were charged in court and fined $3,000 each on Wednesday for importing fresh vegetables that did not conform to requirements in the import permits.

In a news release, the agency stated that the officers from Agri-Food & Veterinary Authority in November 2017 detected 32 kg and 91 kg of undeclared fresh vegetables in two consignments of vegetables imported from Malaysia by Freshdirect Pte Ltd and Lim respectively.

The agency said, "Illegally imported food products are of unknown sources and pose a food safety risk."

As per the laws and regulations in terms of the food import in the Republic, it must meet the Singapore Food Agency (SFA)'s requirements and food safety standards.

The SFA added that food can only be imported by licensed importers, and every consignment must be declared and accompanied by a valid import permit. Offenders who illegally import food shall be liable on conviction to a maximum fine of $10,000 and/or imprisonment for a term not exceeding three years.