Singapore: Two Bodies, Believed to be Father and Daughter, Found in Sengkang Flat

The bodies of a man and a woman, thought to be a father and his daughter, were discovered in a Sengkang apartment on Monday, October 6.

Shin Min Daily News reported that the woman's body was discovered in the living room close to the main door, and the man's body, which was in a highly decomposed state, was discovered in a bedroom.

The police said on Tuesday, October 7, that the bodies were found at 1:35 pm on Monday in an apartment on the eighth floor of Block 324D Sengkang East Way.

According to the police, a man and a 47-year-old woman were discovered lying still in a residential apartment. The man's age was not yet known, but they were declared dead at the scene.

The police requested the next-of-kin of Xu Na – the woman who died – to come forward. They added that anyone with information can report it online at www.police.gov.sg/i-witness or by calling 1800-255-0000.

A neighbor who lives on the same floor and wanted anonymity told The Straits Times, "The father, mother and their daughter moved into this unit in 2001, the year our family did. The three of them would keep to themselves and wouldn't speak much to us."

The mother passed away in 2017, the neighbor added. According to her, the father looked to be in his 60s or 70s.

"Since the mother died, it's just been the two of them. But we rarely see them because they're always at home."

A 70-year-old retiree who lives right above the apartment block reported smelling something strong for a few days. She told The Straits Times, "It was so strong that I could smell it even after I closed the windows."

However, she said that she did not report it as she thought it was the stench from rubbish.

The police investigations are ongoing.