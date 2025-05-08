Singapore Truck Bursts into Flames Causing Heavy Traffic on PIE; No Injuries Reported

Singapore motorcyclists were caught in a heavy traffic on the PIE, after a truck caught fire near Bukit Timah on Wednesday, May 7.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was informed about the fire on the expressway leading to Tuas at 7.45 pm. The incident happened before the Eng Neo Avenue exit.

According to SCDF, a water jet was used to put out the fire, and no casualties were reported.

A video which was shared on the SGRV Facebook group showed the front of a stalled truck on the left lane of the freeway engulfed in flames.

Black smoke was visible rising from the truck in the distance. Several firefighters, two fire engines, and a police car were also visible at the site.

There was a line of cars traveling slowly on the two rightmost lanes of the motorway, while the three leftmost lanes were cordoned off.

At 7.50 pm, the Land Transport Authority announced on social media platform X that an accident had caused traffic to back up along the PIE towards Tuas after Eng Neo Ave. The traffic was expected to last till the Stevens Road exit.