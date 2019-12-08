Singapore police issued a Facebook advisory to inform residents that three right lanes of Robinson Road will be closed to traffic on Sunday from 6.30 am to 6.30 pm. It should be noted that the closure will be to facilitate filming activities in that area.

Production details

As per a spokesman for the video production company called Rolla, the production team would be shooting an online video which will be used for public information which requires shots on local roads.

Police advisory

Police said that due to the filming activity a portion of the extreme left lane along Bayfront Avenue in the direction of Temasek Avenue will be closed from December 8, 11.30 pm to December 9, 3.30 am.

In the post, police mentioned that during the closure, only police and emergency vehicles will be allowed to enter those lanes. Authorities will deploy auxiliary police officers in the affected road to assist and direct motorists.

The police also mentioned they are enforcing stricter parking restrictions. If they found cars or any other vehicle parked in that area wrongfully which may cause obstruction, then those vehicles will be towed. Police asked the members of the public to contact the organizer at 9382 2848 for further enquiries.

Singapore weekend traffic

It should be noted that the residents of the island country usually face hours-long traffic jams over the busy weekend. Since the Christmas holidays are coming Singaporeans can expect heavy traffic jams in several areas of the city but mainly towards the Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints.

However, as per the recent tweets from Land Transport Authority's twitter handle, in past 15 hours there were several incidents of road accidents have been reported. LTA also mentioned about the heavy traffic flow on PIE, towards Tuas after Stevens Road exit.