Singapore Traffic Police Warn of Tough Action Against Lorry Owners who Miss Speed Limiter by Jan 1 Deadline

The Singapore Traffic Police (TP) have issued a warning that strict enforcement action will be taken against lorry owners who fail to install mandatory speed limiters in their vehicles by the Jan 1, 2026, deadline.

As of December 20, about 402 lorries or 16.2% of the 2,485 vehicles required to meet the Jan 1, 2026, cut-off had not yet been fitted with speed limiters, the police said on Tuesday, December 23.

The installation deadlines are being rolled out progressively over the next 18 months, based on factors such as a lorry's maximum laden weight and its registration date.

The police said that lorries that do not comply with the statutory requirement will not be allowed on the roads, and owners will be unable to renew their vehicles' road tax. Non-compliant owners may also face stricter penalties for offences linked to speed limiters.

Under legislative amendments by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) slated to take effect in 2026, the maximum fine for failing to install speed limiters by the stipulated deadlines — or for tampering with the devices — will be increased tenfold to S$10,000.

At present, drivers of vehicles that are required to have speed limiters but do not may be fined up to S$1,000 or jailed for up to three months. Repeat offenders can be fined up to S$2,000 or face imprisonment of up to six months.

From January 1, 2026, companies whose lorry drivers are caught speeding will also be subject to remedial orders under the Workplace Safety and Health Act. These orders will require companies to install speed limiters in all remaining lorries ahead of their statutory deadlines, failing which they may be fined up to S$50,000.

In addition, firms found operating lorries without the required speed limiters will be flagged during audits for bizSAFE certification and renewal. This may affect their ability to obtain or renew the certification, which is administered by the Workplace Safety and Health Council to help organisations strengthen workplace safety and health practices.

The police said that they have been engaging lorry owners since early 2025 to remind them of the mandatory requirement through direct communications, including text messages, emails and letters.

"With one week to go before January 1, 2026, TP strongly encourages lorry owners with lorries that have the statutory deadline of January 1, 2026, but have yet to install speed limiters, to do so immediately," the police added. Installations can be carried out through agents authorised by the Traffic Police.