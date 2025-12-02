Singapore Tour Buses Barred from Operating as Express Services in Malaysia, Says Transport Minister Anthony Loke

Malaysian Transport Minister Anthony Loke said in Parliament on Tuesday, December 2, that tour buses from Singapore are permitted entry into the country but are not permitted to function as express buses.

According to him, the arrangement is mutually beneficial since Singaporean tour buses can transport visitors to Malaysia and Malaysian tour buses can operate in Singapore.

"Tour buses bring visitors into the country, which benefits Malaysia, and we do not ban them," he said, as quoted by The Straits Times.

"But if a tour bus operates as an express bus selling tickets for scheduled routes, that is not allowed and action will be taken," he added.

Loke said that Singapore had requested Malaysia to allow its express buses in return for Malaysian buses operating there.

"However, Singapore does not have a legal category for express buses. Their system only recognises tour buses and scheduled buses," said Loke.

He added, "That is why our position remains firm, and we will not allow express bus services from Singapore."

Ahmad Marzuk Shaary, an opposition member of parliament, asked him a follow-up question about bus safety compliance and inspections.

Some Singaporean tour buses have been operating in Malaysia for years without being inspected by the vehicle services company Puspakom or following local safety regulations, according to Ahmad Marzuk.

"These operators have taken advantage of the system," Loke said, adding, "We will not consider permits for Singaporean express buses as it would disadvantage local operators."