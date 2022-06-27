Singapore Toddler Dies of Coronavirus; First COVID-19 Death In Country Under The Age of 12

A toddler in Singapore has died of COVID-19, the first coronavirus death in the country under the age of 12. The one-and-half-year-old toddler died on Monday, according to the Ministry of health.

Encephalitis due to COVID-19, Respiratory Syncytial Virus and Enterovirus infections are reported to be the cause of the death of the toddler, who was previously well and had no any medical history.

Child Had A High Fever

The ministry stated that the Health Sciences Authority and the Expert Committee on COVID-19 Vaccination will study the safety and effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines that have been formulated for young children under the age of five once the dossier is submitted to us for evaluation by the manufacturers, according to Channel News Asia.

The child, who had a high fever and recurrent seizures, was brought to the Children's Emergency Department of KK Women's and Children's Hospital (KKH) on the night of Jun 21.

There was also a subsequent drop in consciousness of the child before being admitted to the Children's Intensive Care Unit on June 22. The ministry has also stated that the child was diagnosed with severe Meningoencephalitis and the polymerase chain reaction test of coronavirus was also positive.

"He was admitted to the Children's Intensive Care Unit in critical condition on Jun 22, and was diagnosed with severe Meningoencephalitis. The polymerase chain reaction test (PCR) for the patient was positive for COVID-19 as well as two other viruses â€“ Rhinovirus/Enterovirus and Respiratory Syncytial Virus," the ministry stated, according to CNA.

Coronavirus Can Lead To Any Severe Disease in Patients

The top health body in the country has also informed people that coronavirus can lead to any severe disease in patients of all age groups and even people who have no pre-existing medical conditions are also advised to properly monitor their health after contradicting virus.

Officials are recommending vaccines as they claim it reduces the chances of severe disease when the person is affected.

Authorities have also suggested children from five to 11 years old be vaccinated with the Pfizer-BioNTech/Comirnaty vaccine.

