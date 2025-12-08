Singapore: Tiger God Statue goes Missing from Chinese Temple in Balestier; Police Investigating

A police report has been filed after one of the Tiger God statues at the Rochore Tua Pek Kong Temple went missing, the temple confirmed on Sunday, December 7.

The clay statue was discovered to have vanished in the early hours of Saturday, December 6, prompting temple staff to alert the authorities later that day.

The temple, located at 249 Balestier Road, said the missing statue is one of seven Tiger God figures placed at an altar in an area that is typically left unlocked. The Tiger God is widely regarded as a protective deity believed to safeguard devotees and ward off malevolent forces.

In response to media queries, the police confirmed on Monday, December 8, that a report had been lodged and the investigations are still ongoing.

CCTV footage from the temple revealed that a man had been lingering near the Tiger God altar for close to half an hour, starting from 11.48 pm on December 5.

The temple spokesperson told The Straits Times, "We are very baffled as to why it was taken. It has been placed outside for the longest time."

"This is the first time it has happened," the spokesperson added.

The statue has been part of the temple for at least three decades.

Following the incident, the temple plans to enhance security by moving several remaining statues from the open area into a locked section after operating hours.

The spokesperson emphasised the cultural and communal significance of the deity, adding, "The Tiger God is a revered deity belonging to the community. Anyone found to buy or sell the deity statue is not only infringing the law; it is also being disrespectful to the deity."

Rochore Tua Pek Kong Temple, founded in 1847 by Hokkien plantation workers in the Balestier area, is currently managed by the Singapore Hokkien Huay Kuan. Temple representatives are appealing to the public for information that may help in locating the missing statue.