Singapore: Three Teens Charged for Assaulting, Robbing 16-Year-Old Boy in Yishun

Three teenagers faced charges in court on Friday, February 21, for allegedly robbing and abusing another teen in Yishun.

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) said in a press release that they were alerted to the incident at Yishun Avenue 4 at around 2.55 am on Thursday, February 20, and the teens were taken into custody on that same day. The suspects are either 16 or 17 years old, however, their genders were not revealed.

The police said that the preliminary investigations revealed that the victim, a 16-year-old male, was allegedly beaten by three teenagers and had $60 in cash stolen from him.

While investigating the case, the SPF officers from Woodlands and Ang Mo Kio Police Division conducted ground enquiries and made use of images from police cameras and CCTVs.

According to the police, the victim was transported to the hospital after suffering facial injuries.

The three teens were charged in court with the offence of robbery with hurt under Section 394 of the Penal Code 1871. They each risk a minimum of 12 canings and a jail sentence ranging from five to twenty years, if found guilty.

SPF stated that it would "spare no effort" to catch and deal with criminals in line with the law and that it would not put up with such "brazen acts of crime."

Public members who become victims of such crimes were encouraged to maintain composure and observe the physical attributes and distinguishing characteristics of the perpetrators. Then they should contact the police right away.