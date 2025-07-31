Singapore: Three People Hospitalized After Fire Breaks Out in Marsiling Flat

Three people were rushed to hospital after a fire broke out in a Housing Board flat in Marsiling on Wednesday evening, July 30.

The Singapore Civil Defense Force (SCDF) said that it was informed about a fire at Block 4 Marsiling Road at about 5.50 pm.

SCDF said in a Facebook post that the living room and bedroom of the 13th floor unit was on fire. The flames were extinguished with the help of a water jet.

Those three people were assessed for smoke inhalation and taken to Singapore General Hospital.

A photo that is making the rounds on Facebook showed dark smoke rising from the unit's windows.

According to SCDF's initial investigation, the battery pack of a power-assisted bicycle in the living room was most likely the source of the fire.

It reminded people not to buy or use non-original batteries, and not to leave devices or batteries charging for extended periods of time or overnight without supervision.

This comes one day after a HDB apartment in Toa Payoh caught fire. Following the incident at the 10th floor unit, seven people—including a child and a firefighter—were transported to the hospital.

Earlier this month, a fire that broke out at Block 173 Toa Payoh Lorong 1 claimed the lives of two people.