Singapore Teenager, 14, Arrested for Allegedly Tampering with Police Camera in Punggol

A 14-year-old teenager has been arrested for allegedly interfering with a police-operated camera at Punggol Town Square, the police said on Friday, February 6.

According to the police, the teenager was first recorded on January 22 forcefully adjusting a police mobile camera, also known as a Mobicam, from its original viewing angle. The action caused a system disruption, requiring rectification works to restore the camera's functionality.

The teenager was allegedly involved in a second similar incident on February 2, when he was again captured on camera adjusting the Mobicam out of position. This resulted in further repair works being needed, police said.

Following investigations, officers arrested the teenager on February 4. The police said that inquiries into his involvement in the alleged tampering, as well as other unrelated offences, are ongoing.

In a statement, the police said they take a serious view of any actions that interfere with police equipment or compromise public safety. "Those who tamper with police-operated property will be dealt with firmly and in accordance with the law," the police added.