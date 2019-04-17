A 17-year-old Singapore teenager girl was arrested on Monday, April 15 for her suspected involvement in a series of e-commerce scams.
The police said in a news release that in 2018, between September and December they received several reports from members of the public, who were allegedly cheated by an online seller, who was selling BTS and Monsta X's concert merchandises on Carousell.
The victims claimed that after they made the payments via bank transfers, they either did not receive the items or received fake tickets.
Later, when the officers from the Commercial Affairs Department started their investigation, they found that it was a teenage girl, who was conducting such scams. They also claimed that the teen was involved in at least 20 cases of such scams and cheated a total of $1,200.
However, the girl is about to face charges under Section 420 of the Penal Code, Chapter 224, on Wednesday at the court.
Police advised the public to follow a few precautions to avoid being a victim of such scams and these are:
People can also visit scamalert.sg or can all the Anti-Scam hotline at 1800-722-6688 if they want to know more about such scams. Members of the public are also advised to inform the authority about a scam and make a call to the police hotline number 1800-255 0000 or can submit the information online at www.police.gov.sg/iwitness.