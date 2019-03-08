Singapore's leading automotive platform Motorist is proud to announce the official launch of the Motorist App, a vehicle management mobile application that helps drivers simplify the vehicle ownership experience. With the Motorist App, drivers and car owners will now have a centralised

platform that caters to all their driving needs.

The Motorist App can now be downloaded for free from Google Play and the App Store. As part of the launch celebration, Motorist will be giving away daily prizes as part of its 'Shake & Win' campaign. By simply creating an account and registering their vehicles, users will stand a chance to win attractive prizes worth over S$100,000, such as petrol vouchers, car rentals, car care products and services, branded car accessories, and a year's worth of free petrol.

Founded by Mr Sia in 2015, Motorist is one of the fastest growing automotive startups in Singapore.

Bootstrapped since the beginning, the company has been profitable since day one. To date, the company has transacted more than 9,700 vehicles worth over S$185 million. According to industry sources, Motorist's transaction volume is at three to five times of their nearest competitors.

In January earlier this year, the company successfully raised its first round of seed funding from

JobsCentral's co-founders Der Shing Lim and Shao-Ning Huang, and Zopim's co-founder Royston Tay. The funds will be used to expand the company's operations in Thailand. Motorist currently has offices in Singapore, Malaysia, and Vietnam.

"In the past few months, we have introduced a series of enhancements to the Motorist App," said Mr Sia. "With these updates, we hope our users, especially first-time car owners, will find it more convenient to manage their vehicles."

"With the Motorist App, our goal is to become a one-stop platform that covers the four aspects of vehicle ownership: buy, drive, maintain, and sell. Motorist is currently strong with selling, and that is why we'll be focusing our business on the buy, drive and maintain portion with the Motorist App," added Mr Sia.

"At the end of the day, we want to ease the many inconveniences that come with owning a vehicle.

Whether it's selling your car for the highest price, comparing quotes from different auto services, receiving advice when your car breaks down or discovering your vehicle has been recalled, we at Motorist want to be there for you at your time of need."

Benefits of the Motorist App include:

Notifications & Reminders: Users will receive notifications and reminders for road tax expiry, vehicle inspections, COE expiry, and vehicle safety recalls.

Fine Alerts: Users will be alerted if they receive traffic or parking fines from LTA, HDB, SPF, or

URA. Once alerted, users can either pay their fines or file an appeal.

URA. Once alerted, users can either pay their fines or file an appeal. Access to e-Log Card: Users will be able to see a quick overview of their car anytime, anywhere.

Traffic Camera & Favourite Routes: Users can view traffic cameras around Singapore and stay

up-to-date with the latest traffic incidents along their favourite driving routes.

up-to-date with the latest traffic incidents along their favourite driving routes. Personal AutoConcierge: Users can receive help or advice for any motoring-related problem via the Motorist App chat function.

Buy/Sell/Renew/Compare: Users can still receive instant access to the core services of Motorist.

The Motorist App is now available for free via the App Store and Google Play. For more information about Motorist, please visit https://www.motorist.sg/.