As number of coronavirus cases rise, countries are resorting to stricter measures. Singapore, has implemented a rule, sitting/standing close to another person is barred, violations can land one in jail for upto six months or a fine not exceeding $10,000 or both. New laws related to COVID-19 came into effect on Friday.

Anyone who intentionally sits or stands less than one meter from another person in a public place or in a queue will be guilty of an offense, according to safe distancing regulations published by the country's health ministry.

These regulations ban people from sitting on fixed seats which have been marked, indicating safe distance. The measures apply to businesses as well as individuals and are expected to be in place until April 30.

Curbing second wave of infections

The country is facing a second wave of infections. On March 25, Singapore registered 73 positive coronavirus cases, its highest on a single day. Overall, the country has 732 confirmed cases as of Saturday, while it confirmed the first case on January 23.

The government also closed bars, nightclubs and placed a limit on gathering of more than 10 people and further banned large events. All other "Tighter Measures to Minimise Further Spread of COVID-19" can be found here.

After the cases grew in Europe and America, many countries resorted to stricter measures. Meanwhile Hong Kong announced this week that it considered a ban on serving alcohol at bars and restaurants. China, would ban the arrival of foreigners into the mainland from March 28.

As of Saturday, March 28, the Ministry of Health (MOH) confirmed 41 imported and 29 local cases of the novel coronavirus infection in Singapore. The 41 imported cases had travel history to Europe, North America, ASEAN and other parts of Asia, while 15 were linked to clusters or previous cases, and 14 cases are currently unlinked, and contact tracing is going on.