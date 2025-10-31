Singapore to See Thundery Showers and Rising Temperatures in Early November

The Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS) said on Friday, October 31, that thundery showers are predicted to occur over portions of the Republic on multiple afternoons during the first two weeks of November.

On some of these days, the showers might last into the evening. On one or two mornings, Sumatra squalls may also bring with them gusty winds and widespread thundery showers.

Most of the island is expected to experience below-average rainfall during the first two weeks of November.

The average daily maximum temperature is expected to be between 33 and 34 degrees Celsius, with a few days possibly seeing temperatures as high as 35 degrees.

Inter-monsoon conditions in the second half of October resulted in generally light winds of variable directions, according to the MSS, which reviewed the weather over the previous two weeks. Parts of Singapore experienced brief, thundery showers during that time.

The second two weeks of October saw below-normal rainfall in the majority of Singapore. Rainfall was 60% below average in the Admiralty area and 17% above average in the Tai Seng area.

On October 17, Tai Seng received 56.8 mm of rain, the most rainfall in the last two weeks.

A Sumatra squall passed over Singapore, bringing with it strong winds. On October 24, the highest recorded wind speed of the year was 83.2 km/h on Semakau Island.

According to the MSS, the final two weeks of October were warm, with most days seeing daily highs of over 34 degrees Celsius.

On Thursday, October 30, the highest recorded daily maximum temperature in October was 35.7 degrees Celsius in Paya Lebar and Sembawang.