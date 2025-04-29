Singapore Secondary School Student Arrested for Cutting Teacher with Penknife

A Bartley Secondary School student was arrested on Monday, April 28, for cutting a teacher with a penknife.

On Tuesday, April 29, CNA reported that the school said the teacher received outpatient treatment after he was taken to the hospital.

Britta Seet, the school's principal, told CNA, "He has been given medical leave and is recovering well at home." The principal added that a police report has already been made.

Seet also said, "The student is assisting with investigation and has not returned to school."

According to the police, the student was taken into custody after a report was filed.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) told CNA that it received a call for help at about 12.25 pm on Monday. They confirmed that one person was taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

"We are in touch with the student and the student's parents, and will continue to provide support to the student and affected staff," said the school principal.