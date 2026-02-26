Singapore: Search Continues for 13-Year-Old Boy Suspected to have Drowned in Kallang River

The search for a 13-year-old boy believed to have drowned in the Kallang River entered its second day on Thursday, February 26, as the rescue teams resumed operations early in the morning.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said that it restarted the search efforts at about 7 am, after Wednesday's operation was called off following more than four hours of intensive searching.

The boy's mother, who identified him as Daniel, arrived at the river around noon and spoke briefly to reporters. Fighting back tears, the 46-year-old, who gave her name as Siti, said she intended to remain near the search area throughout the day.

Daniel, a student at Northlight School, is the second of three sons. His mother described him as a responsible boy who would usually return home between 4 pm and 5 pm, even on days when he had after-school activities. She added that he had never caused her any trouble.

Siti, who works at a food stall in VivoCity, was seen dabbing her eyes as she spoke, holding onto hope as rescue efforts continued nearby.

SCDF said that it was alerted to the suspected drowning at about 4.30 pm on Wednesday. February 25.

Members of its Disaster Assistance and Rescue Team conducted an underwater search in the river. According to reports, Daniel had been fishing when the incident occurred.

On Thursday morning, three SCDF officers were seen patrolling the park connector along the riverbank, occasionally raising binoculars to scan the water's surface. The search operation remained ongoing as family members and members of the public looked on quietly.

The authorities have not released further details as investigations and search efforts continue.