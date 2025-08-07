Singapore: SBS Bus Crashes into Height Barrier at JB Customs After Wrong Turn into Motorcycle Lane

SBS Transit has issued an apology after one of its buses accidentally entered the motorcycle lane at the Johor Bahru Customs building and collided with a height barrier on Thursday, August 7.

SBS Transit spokeswoman Grace Wu said, as reported by CNA, "Thankfully, no one on board including the bus captain was hurt. We apologize to affected commuters and motorcyclists for the inconvenience caused."

She added that SBS Transit is helping the Malaysian police with their investigations.

Wu did not specify the number of passengers on board at the time of the incident or the length of time the bus service was delayed.

A stationary bus service number 170 is seen beneath a height barrier in an incident video that has gone viral on social media.

According to a sign in the video, the incident happened toward the traffic heading to Singapore.

The bus takes up nearly the whole single lane, and motorcycle riders are seen circling it. Behind the bus is a line of passengers waiting to circle it.

The Larkin Terminal in Johor Bahru and Queen Street Terminal, which is close to Jalan Besar, are served by SBS Transit service 170.