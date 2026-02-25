Singapore: RSAF Helicopter Airlifts Unwell Crew Member from Vessel to Singapore General Hospital

A crew member who fell ill while on board a vessel at sea was airlifted to hospital by the Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) on Tuesday, February 24, as he required immediate medical attention.

In a Facebook post, the RSAF said that it activated its Rescue 10 H225M Medium Lift helicopter on Tuesday afternoon to carry out the evacuation. The crew member was taken to Singapore General Hospital (SGH) and is reported to be conscious and in stable condition.

The air force praised both its aircrew and medical professionals for their swift response. "We commend the RSAF aircrew and SGH's healthcare professionals who stand ready around the clock to save lives," it said in the Facebook post.

The Tuesday mission follows another similar operation earlier in the month, when the RSAF deployed the same Rescue 10 helicopter to evacuate a crew member from a vessel at sea. The activation took place while the air force was concurrently involved in operations linked to the Singapore Airshow held in Changi from February 3 to February 8.

The RSAF is yet to comment on the additional details regarding the latest rescue operation.