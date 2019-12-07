Singapore police have announced on Saturday that people who are learning to drive a car or ride a motorcycle, should undergo a compulsory simulation training which is going to start from December 16. All Class 2, 2A, 2B, 3 and 3A learner motorists are asked to complete this training before they are allowed to book their practical tests for driving and riding.

The simulator training

It should be noted that the training is based on the top 10 causes of traffic accidents that often result in injuries which include high-speed expressway cornering, driving or riding in wet weather conditions and cyclists in blind spots. As per the authorities, this training will have three modules and each will take 15 to 20 minutes to complete.

The learner motorists need to complete a minimum of five practical lessons before booking the simulator training. However, it needs to be mentioned that this requirement doesn't apply for those learners who enrolled with driving schools before December 16.

Singapore police on this training

Police said that the training "provides learner motorists with the opportunity to practise defensive driving or riding in a safe and controlled environment." In addition, police said that this is an effort to prepare the learners for various road situations, and to inculcate good driving habits in them.

Singaporeans can visit ComfortDelGro Driving Centre, Bukit Batok Driving Centre and Singapore Safety Driving Centre to participate in this training.