A 28-year-old man was taken to the hospital immediately after his Personal Mobility Device (PMD) got involved in an accident with a car in Toa Payoh on Friday, November 1. The incident took place at Lorong 5 Toa Payoh and the police were alerted to the case at 10.42 pm. After paramedics checked the PMD user, they found injuries and took him to the Tan Tock Seng Hospital when he was in a conscious state.

A picture, taken after the accident, showed four medics in yellow vests attended the injured man, who was lying on the road. People who were passing the incident spot that happened near the Block 75 Lorong 5 Toa Payoh hawker centre, were also captured in the picture. As per the reports, a 25-year-old man said that he saw the aftermath of the collision between the PMD and the car while passing by on a bus.

He also mentioned that while passing by he saw a food delivery bag lying next to the PMD rider. However, it is still not clear whether the PMD rider is working with the food delivery company or not.

All the users of active mobility devices are asked to follow a few measures to make sure the safety of others, while using the same path.