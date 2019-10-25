Singapore police arrested a 23-year-old suspect allegedly involved in a brawl which took place at Tanjong Pagar that occurred in the wee hours of Friday, October 18 for causing grievous hurt with a dangerous weapon.

The police were alerted to the incident on Friday at around 3.30 am along Tanjong Pagar Road. They started the investigation after they found a group of people were caught on camera while exchanging blows in the middle of the road.

The 45-second video which was posted on social media platforms showed a man in a white shirt with a weapon that appears like a long blade knife, most probably a parang or machete. The video also recorded both male and female voices who can be heard hurling vulgarities.

After the ground investigation, the officials from the Criminal Investigation Department and Central Police Division identified the man in a white shirt and arrested him on Tuesday, October 24. The alleged accused will be charged in court on Friday. Further investigation is going on.

It should be noted that as per the Singapore Penal Code, whoever, except in the case provided for by section 334, voluntarily causes hurt by means of any instrument for shooting, stabbing or cutting, or any instrument which, used as a weapon of offence, is likely to cause death, or by means of fire or any heated substance, or by means of any poison or any corrosive substance, or by means of any explosive substance, or by means of any substance which it is deleterious to the human body to inhale, to swallow, or to receive into the blood, or by means of any animal, shall be punished with imprisonment for a term which may extend to seven years, or with fine, or with caning, or with any combination of such punishments.