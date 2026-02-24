Singapore: Residents Call for Enhanced Security in Upper Thomson After Spate of Break-Ins

Residents in Singapore's Upper Thomson have called for tighter security measures following a series of reported break-ins in the neighbourhood.

The police have been urged to install additional closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras and step up patrols, including the use of drones to monitor forested areas behind residential properties.

The appeal for enhanced security comes after two separate break-ins were reported last week.

Member of Parliament for Bishan-Toa Payoh GRC, Chee Hong Tat, said on Tuesday, February 24, that authorities have been asked to increase their presence in the area in response to residents' concerns.

The first incident occurred on the night of February 17 at a residential estate along Taman Permata. Police said they received a call for assistance and preliminary investigations indicated that an individual had allegedly entered a home without permission before leaving the premises prior to officers' arrival.

A second case was reported on February 21 at a residence along Marigold Drive. In response to queries, police said officers who arrived at the scene established that a person had allegedly entered the property unlawfully and had also left before they reached the location. Investigations into both cases are ongoing, and efforts to identify and trace those involved are underway.

On Tuesday afternoon at about 2 pm, police were again alerted after a suspicious individual was spotted in the Soo Chow View area. The person had left before officers arrived, and investigations are ongoing to determine the individual's identity.

A visibly heightened police presence was observed in Upper Thomson on Tuesday, with several officers seen patrolling the estate. Some officers were also noted entering and leaving a unit along Soo Chow View over a span of several hours.

Chee said that residents have taken proactive steps by forming community watch groups to promote vigilance and mutual care among neighbours. He also expressed appreciation for the police officers who have increased their presence in the neighbourhood.

The police have advised residents to stay alert and promptly report any suspicious persons or activities. Members of the public with information related to the incidents are encouraged to contact the police hotline at 1800-255-0000 or submit details online. All information provided will be treated with strict confidentiality. Authorities also reminded the public to dial 999 immediately if they encounter individuals behaving suspiciously in their vicinity.