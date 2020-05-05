Close
Singapore Govt debunks fake news on coronavirus

The health ministry of Singapore on Tuesday confirmed 632 new coronavirus or COVID-19 cases which took the toll of infections due to the novel virus in the city-state to 19,410.

Coronavirus crisis in Singapore

Coronavirus
The deadly virus outbreak has created a major stir around the world in recent times infecting over 3.5 million people worldwide and claimed the lives of more than 250,000 million people globally. The deadly novel virus outbreak has been described by the WHO as a pandemic.

The worst affected country in the world is the US followed by Spain and Italy. The deadly virus which probably originated from the Chinese city of Wuhan in Hubei province is currently spreading like wildfire.

