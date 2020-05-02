The health ministry of Singapore reported on Saturday 447 new case of coronavirus or COVID-19 which is the smallest daily rise in the last two weeks taking the total tally of the city-state to 17,548 cases along with 16 deaths.

Coronavirus crisis

Most of the new cases are among migrant workers living in dormitories, the ministry said. The deadly virus outbreak has created a massive stir around the world in recent times claiming the lives of more than 230,000 people and infecting over three million people globally. The novel virus has been described by the WHO as a pandemic.

The US followed by Spain and Italy are the most affected countries in the world due to the virus which has spread to more than 170 countries. The US is the current epicentre of the virus outbreak which shifted from Europe.

(With agency inputs)