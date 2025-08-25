Singapore Remains Asia's Most Peaceful Nation, Ranks Sixth Globally

In a new ranking of nations, Singapore maintained its position as the most peaceful country in Asia and sixth globally, despite a world plagued by trade disputes, tightening borders, and wars.

The only Asian countries at the top of the Global Peace index, aside from the island state, are Malaysia at number 13 and Japan at number 12.

Singapore scored particularly well in terms of safety and security, according to the Institute for Economics and Peace (IEP), which created the Global Peace Index.

Additionally, Singapore scores highly on a metric that gauges internal conflicts. It performed well on a list of countries deemed "least peaceful," which includes war-torn countries like Syria, Sudan, Ukraine, and the Democratic Republic of the Congo at the bottom.

Iceland topped all three measures—continuing conflict, militarization, and safety and security—to regain its position as the world's most peaceful country.

Ireland, New Zealand, Austria, and Switzerland are the next four most peaceful countries in the world, after Iceland.

With three more erupting in 2025 alone, the peace index reports that the number of state-based conflicts has increased to its highest level since World War II.

In response, many nations are becoming more militarized.

Nevertheless, some countries still place a higher priority on peace in spite of those sobering figures.

Despite a decline in 2025, the Asia-Pacific region is still the second most peaceful in the world.

The most tranquil nation in the area is New Zealand. Just two indicators—weapons imports and military spending as a percentage of GDP—saw declines during the past year, while peacefulness increased 3.1%.

The Asia-Pacific region's least peaceful nation is Myanmar, which saw the worst decline in the region in 2025.

Since the overthrow of the democratically elected government of democracy icon Aung Sang Suu Kyi in 2021 by the ruling military junta, the nation has been engulfed in a devastating civil war.

With a 2.9% increase in peace compared to 2024, Indonesia saw the biggest improvement in the region.

The substantial progress Indonesia has made against terrorist groups over the last five years was acknowledged by IEP.

For the past three years, the nation has not experienced a terrorist attack outside of the West Papua region.

Here is the IEP list of the top 15 most peaceful nations in the world:

1. Iceland

2. Ireland

3. New Zealand

4. Austria

5. Switzerland

6. Singapore

7. Portugal

8. Denmark

9. Slovenia

10. Finland

11. Czech Republic

12. Japan

13. Malaysia

14. The Netherlands (tied)

14. Canada (tied)

15. Belgium