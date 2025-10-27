Singapore-Registered Ship Collides in Chinese Waters; All Crew Safe: MPA

A Singapore-registered container vessel was involved in a collision in China waters on Oct 25, said the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA).

The vessel, WAN HAI A17, collided with the Chinese-registered vessel HAI LI 5 in Guangzhou at about 8pm on Oct 25, and MPA was notified a day later, said the authority in a statement on Oct 26.

The Singapore-registered vessel is in stable condition with no injuries reported among its 23 crew members, according to Wan Hai Lines.

No pollution has been reported, it added.

However, the Chinese-registered vessel was reported to have sunk and the Chinese authorities are conducting search and rescue operations.

MPA was informed that two of the 15 crew members are still missing.

WAN HAI A17 is being held in port to assist the Chinese authorities in their investigations.

MPA is in contact with Wan Hai Lines and the Chinese authorities to provide assistance, as needed. MPA will also be investigating the incident, it added.