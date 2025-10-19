Singapore-Registered Car Causes Chaos at Johor Petrol Station After Driving Off with Pump Still Attached

A Singapore-registered car pulled down a petrol kiosk booth after driving away from the kiosk with the petrol pump still in the car.

According to a witness, this led to the station temporarily ceasing operations.

Another car passenger, who took pictures and videos of the damage and shared them on Facebook, said that the incident allegedly happened at a petrol station in Jalan Skudai, Johor, at around 10.15 pm on Saturday, October 18.

Chen Zi Xin, a resident of Johor, claimed that while her parents were refueling at the same station, a loud noise alerted them to the collapse of a kiosk in front of them.

According to her, they spotted a car a few meters from the kiosk with a petrol pump still inside and the fuel cover open.

In one of the videos she shared, a man from the Singapore-registered car is seen getting out of the car as an employee is seen sprinting towards a collapsed gas booth in what looks to be a Shell gas station.

Chen, who shared the video, claimed her father witnessed a station employee wave the driver down to resolve the issue.

"We were afraid the station might explode and hurriedly drove away," she told The Straits Times.

The station temporarily halted operations, forcing at least three other drivers at the kiosk to give up using their gas pumps, she said.

According to a Shell employee who was working when the incident occurred, a police report was filed, and the station also got in touch with its insurance provider, Shin Min Daily News said.

The employee said that the car's driver, a thirty-something Singaporean man, was cooperative and apologized several times while remaining at the gas station until 3 am.