Singapore-Registered Audi Involved in Multi-Vehicle Accident at Malaysia's Johor Bahru

The driver of a black Audi convertible with a Singapore license plate fled the scene of an automobile accident in Johor Bahru, Malaysia, on Tuesday, February 25.

The incident took place on a road outside the KSL City Mall at approximately 7:15 pm when the black Audi allegedly collided with a Proton. After then, it seems to have collided with the vehicles parked beside the road.

The Audi's front end sustained significant damage as a result of the collision. The bumper was crumpled and severely damaged, according to photos circulated on Facebook. The Audi's airbags were also inflated, and there was debris all over the place.

The black car had struck a Volkswagen, causing significant damage to the back end and knocking it sideways onto a sidewalk.

Two other cars which were parked were also impacted by the collision, although their damage was somewhat less severe. Facebook videos showed a guy assisting the female Audi driver in escaping the debris. There were also plenty of onlookers who had gathered to help them.

The woman moved very slowly, as if she was in pain or disoriented. The Audi driver was allegedly intoxicated, according to a witness at the scene. He said she reprimanded him after he assisted her with the handbrake and shut off the car's power source to stop a fire.

After that, the female driver and the passenger quickly left the area. None of the drivers involved were seriously hurt, according to the authorities.

But when the police reached there, the Audi driver wasn't there, and he never reported the collision. The police issued a statement requesting that any drivers involved go to the JB Police headquarters.