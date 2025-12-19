Singapore-registered Audi Crashes into 4 Johor Bahru Houses Amid Heavy Rain; Driver Taken to Hospital

A Singapore-registered car crashed into four houses in Johor Bahru on November 24, with police confirming that the driver has been issued a summons for failing to control his vehicle.

In a statement released on Thursday, December 18, Johor's southern district police said the accident occurred at about 5.15 am along Jalan Harimau. The car, an Audi driven by a 32-year-old Singaporean man, veered off the road and ploughed into four adjoining residences, causing structural damage to the properties.

District police chief Raub Selamat said that preliminary investigations indicated that the driver lost control of the vehicle due to heavy rain and slippery road conditions at the time of the crash. Alcohol screening tests conducted on the driver returned negative results, police added.

The four affected houses were located at numbers 31, 33, 35 and 37 Jalan Harimau, an area situated about a seven-minute walk from KSL City Mall, a shopping destination popular with Singaporean visitors. The driver sustained minor injuries and was taken to Columbia Asia Hospital for treatment.

The photos of the aftermath, which surfaced on SG Road Vigilante on December 17, showed the Audi overturned on its bonnet after smashing through a house wall, leaving a large hole with debris scattered on the ground. Other images depicted extensive damage to the vehicle's undercarriage as it was being prepared for towing.

A reporter from Shin Min Daily News who visited the scene on Thursday morning, December 18, noted that the road in the area sits higher than the row of terraced houses. One resident whose home was damaged told the newspaper that the car appeared to have "flown over" a gate before crashing through two walls separating neighbouring houses.

According to the resident, the damaged vehicle was towed away at around 9am, while police officers remained at the scene to conduct inquiries. Investigations into the incident are still ongoing, the police said.