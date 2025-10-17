Singapore Red Cross Contributes S$50,000 for Flood Relief in Vietnam

The Singapore Red Cross (SRC) will step up its humanitarian efforts following a series of natural disasters in Vietnam and the Philippines.

The SRC will donate S$50,000 (US$38,600) to the Viet Nam Red Cross in order to support immediate relief efforts in response to floods caused by three consecutive storms.

In September and October, Vietnam was struck by typhoons Ragasa, Bualoi, and Matmo, which caused significant flooding.

The SRC stated in a media release on Thursday, October 16, that relief efforts include basic necessities like food rations, blankets, and tarpaulins, as well as the provision of shelter, clean drinking water, first aid, and psychosocial support.

The SRC also noted that the three storms' aftermaths caused flooding, landslides, and heavy rainfall throughout the northern provinces, destroying crops and homes and submerging hundreds of thousands of homes.

Additionally, the SRC is launching a public fundraising campaign to help local partners, such as the Philippine Red Cross, with relief and recovery efforts in the Philippines.

This is in reaction to three typhoons since late September and recent earthquakes in Cebu and Davao.

The SRC stated that the fundraising appeal comes after its first S$50,000 donation on October 3 to support the Philippine Red Cross's psychosocial support initiatives, water, sanitation, and hygiene, as well as urgent medical needs.

In order to meet the water, sanitation, and hygiene needs of the impacted communities in Cebu, 30 units of pre-positioned water filters were also deployed.

To help Singaporeans find immediate family members who might have been impacted by the disasters, the SRC's Restoring Family Links service was also launched.

Singapore Red Cross secretary general and chief executive Benjamin William said, as quoted by CNA, "As our hearts go out to those impacted by the disasters, we hope that the people of Singapore will join us in solidarity and support our ongoing response in both countries."

"We will continue to monitor the situation closely and stand ready to work alongside our partners for the recovery of the affected communities," added William.