Singapore Rape and Molestation Cases Rise in 2025 as Overall Physical Crime Edges Up

Singapore recorded a rise in several major physical crime categories in 2025, including rape and molestation, according to the police's annual crime brief released on Tuesday, February 24.

A total of 479 rape cases were reported in 2025, marking an almost 20% increase from 401 cases in 2024. Molestation cases also climbed, rising from 1,427 to 1,531 over the same period. Overall, physical crime cases increased from 19,969 in 2024 to 20,857 in 2025.

The latest figures translate to more than one reported rape and over four molestation cases each day in 2025. The police noted that in most rape cases, the alleged perpetrators were known to the victims. Similarly, more than half of molestation incidents involved offenders who were acquainted with the victims.

Molestation remains a key area of concern. Cases increased in residential premises, on public transport networks and at public entertainment outlets, though incidents in shopping complexes declined.

Voyeurism cases, however, fell from 519 in 2024 to 486 in 2025. Most voyeurism offences occurred in residential premises, shopping complexes and on public transport. For incidents in homes, perpetrators were often former partners, household members or friends of the victims.

Knife-related incidents saw a slight uptick, increasing from 131 cases in 2024 to 137 in 2025. There were seven murders in 2025, down from a five-year high of 10 in 2024. In five of the murder cases last year, the accused individuals were known to the victims. Among them was a case involving a Yishun resident who allegedly killed his neighbour, a mother of two young children, following a dispute over noise.

While some crime categories rose, others registered declines. Theft in dwelling cases dipped marginally from 1,514 in 2024 to 1,500 in 2025. Despite the drop, police highlighted a concerning increase in cases within foreign worker dormitories, which jumped from 54 to 85. Most incidents involved roommates stealing personal belongings while victims were asleep or distracted.

Housebreaking cases also fell, from 118 in 2024 to 108 in 2025. Police believe many such offences are linked to syndicates that use secluded areas such as the Rail Corridor to evade detection. Another syndicate-linked offence, in-flight theft, saw more individuals charged — rising from two in 2024 to six in 2025.

Shop theft, which accounts for 20% of all physical crime, declined from 4,237 cases in 2024 to 4,109 in 2025. It remains one of the most common offences among young people. Supermarkets, beauty stores, personal care outlets and health and wellness shops were among the most frequently targeted locations. About half of the reported cases involved losses of under $50, with food, beverages, personal care items, clothing and accessories among the commonly stolen goods.

Senior Assistant Commissioner of Police Leon Chan, director of the police's Operations Department, said that the decline in shop theft and voyeurism reflects the importance of strong community partnerships and preventive efforts.

He noted that more retailers are turning to technology to curb theft. Supermarket chain Sheng Siong has implemented facial recognition systems to identify repeat offenders, while health and beauty retailer Watsons is exploring the use of artificial intelligence to flag suspicious behaviour in stores.

"In 2025, there were encouraging declines in offences such as shop theft and voyeurism, underscoring how vital community engagement and proactive crime prevention are to public safety," SAC Chan told The Straits Times. "With the support of stakeholders and the public, we are confident of maintaining Singapore's low crime rates and ensuring that Singapore remains one of the world's safest cities."