Singapore, among the Asian nations to raise the retirement age 27 years ago, is working on a recommendation to update the employment age in view of the changes in IT sector and foray of Artificial Intelligence (AI).

The update on retirement and re-employment ages will be available by September, said Singapore's Manpower Minister Josephine Teo in a Facebook post on Sunday. The Tripartite Workgroup consisting of representatives from the Government, unions and employers, that was created in May 2018 for the purpose, reached a consensus in March this year.

