Singapore Public Transport Hours Extended on Christmas Eve to Serve Festive Crowds

The public transport users in Singapore can expect later travel options on Christmas Eve, with train and bus services operating beyond their usual hours on December 24 to accommodate festive crowds.

SBS Transit said on Monday, December 15, that train services on the North East Line (NEL) and Downtown Line (DTL) will run for about one hour and 15 minutes longer than usual that night.

The Sengkang-Punggol LRT will also extend its operating hours by the same duration. In addition, 19 selected bus services will run later from their respective interchanges, including routes such as 60A, 114A, 222, 238, 269 and 804.

To reflect earlier office closures on Christmas Eve, SBS Transit will also adjust the evening schedules of 25 peak-period bus services. These include express and city-bound routes such as 10e, 14e, 174e, 196e and 850E. There will be no changes to their morning operations.

SMRT will likewise extend train services on its North-South, East-West, Circle and Thomson-East Coast lines on December 24. The last train on the North-South Line departing from Orchard MRT station will leave at 1.15am. However, services on the Bukit Panjang LRT and to and from Changi Airport will not be extended.

Several SMRT bus services will also operate later to align with the extended rail hours. These include services 300, 301, 307, 901, 911, 920 and 974A, among others.

Earlier, on December 12, public transport operators SMRT, SBS Transit, Tower Transit and Go-Ahead Singapore announced that the evening trips of 50 bus services would be brought forward on both December 24 and December 31. One such service, Service 665, will operate between 1.15 pm and 1.30 pm on both days.

The commuters are advised to plan their journeys ahead of time and take note of the service adjustments. More details are available on the websites of SMRT and SBS Transit.