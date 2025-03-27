Over 63,000 Singapore Public Healthcare Workers to Get Pay Hikes of up to 7%: MOH

The Ministry of Health (MOH) said on Thursday, March 27, that 63,000 public healthcare professionals in Singapore will get pay increases of up to 7% later this year.

According to a press release from MOH, 37,000 allied health professionals, pharmacists, and administrative, ancillary, and support employees will see raises of up to 7% in their base pay starting on July 1.

Additionally, in order to stay up with market trends, MOH announced that 26,000 public healthcare nurses would get base pay increases of up to 4% every month.

MOH said, "These adjustments are on top of the recent introduction of the Award for Nurses' Grace, Excellence and Loyalty scheme in September 2024, which was launched to attract and encourage nurses to build a lifelong career in nursing."

Earlier this year, Health Minister Ong Ye Kung announced the pay increments.

MOH added that the healthcare employees "will continue to receive annual salary increments, which aim to keep salaries in pace with inflation".

"With these salary increases, which are over and above the annual increments, we will enable the public healthcare sector to better attract and retain staff," the ministry added.

According to MOH, regular wage reviews are carried out for public healthcare employees to make sure their pay is comparable with the market.

MOH said, "Beyond remuneration, we will continue to review our manpower development initiatives and improve opportunities for our healthcare workers through job redesign and career development."