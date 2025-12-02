Singapore PUB Warns Motorists to Avoid Mountbatten, Bedok Roads Amid Flash-Flood Risk

Singapore's national water agency PUB has advised motorists and commuters to steer clear of Mountbatten Road, leading to Jalan Seaview, and Jalan Pokok Serunai in the Bedok area on the Monday morning, December 2, due to a heightened risk of flash floods.

In an alert posted on X at around 8 am, PUB said that the two stretches should be avoided for at least an hour, as heavy rain in the area could cause sudden flooding.

The advisory followed an earlier post warning of intense rainfall expected across many parts of Singapore between 7.20 am and 8.30 am.

The wet conditions align with the Meteorological Service Singapore's (MSS) outlook issued on December 1, which forecast afternoon thunder and rain for the first half of December.

According to MSS, total rainfall over the coming two weeks is likely to be near average for most regions, with the island currently experiencing north-east monsoon conditions. Winds during this period are expected to blow mainly from the north-west or north-east.

PUB reminded the public to exercise caution during periods of heavy rain and to avoid flood-prone areas when possible.