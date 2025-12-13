Singapore PUB Reports Flash Flooding in Kembangan, Upper East Coast Road After Heavy Rain

Flash floods were reported in parts of eastern Singapore on Friday, December 12, following a spell of heavy rain across the island, with the national water agency PUB issuing multiple advisories to the public.

PUB said a flash flood occurred in Sims Avenue East in Kembangan, affecting the stretch from Lorong Sarina to Lorong Mydin, at about 4.25 pm.

About 10 minutes earlier, the agency had reported another flash flood along Upper East Coast Road near Parbury Avenue. Members of the public were advised to avoid both locations while the flooding persisted.

In a subsequent update, PUB said the floodwaters at both sites had receded by around 5 pm. No injuries were reported, and traffic conditions gradually returned to normal after the water subsided.

Earlier in the afternoon on Friday, PUB had warned of a heightened risk of flash floods at several other locations. At about 2.45 pm, it first alerted the public to potential flooding along Upper East Coast Road. Around 3.45 pm, residents and motorists were advised to avoid Lorong Gambir in Upper Serangoon for an hour, followed by an advisory at about 4 pm to steer clear of a service road off Upper Paya Lebar Road near Lim Teck Boo Road in Hougang.

Additional warnings were also issued for Riverside Road in Woodlands and East Coast Road at about 3.16 pm and 3.25 pm respectively, with PUB advising the public to avoid these areas temporarily due to flood risk.

The heavy rainfall was part of a broader weather system affecting Singapore that afternoon. The National Environment Agency (NEA) had earlier warned at 2.50 pm that heavy rain was expected over many parts of the island between 3 pm and 4 pm. This warning was later extended until 4.45 pm in an update issued at 3.40 pm.

Separately, the Meteorological Service Singapore had noted on December 1 that thunderstorm activity and rainfall were expected on many afternoons during the first half of December.

It added that on some days, moderate to heavy rain could extend into the evening, raising the likelihood of localised flash floods during intense downpours.