Singapore's Public Utilities Board (PUB) has filed a police report after youths were found intruding into MacRitchie Reservoir. A video posted on Instagram showed the youths riding a bicycle into the water and swimming in the reservoir at night.

Before riding the bicycle into the water, one of the youths can be seen posing for the camera, with MacRitchie Reservoir tagged as location. While the second person was making the video, the third person is already seen swimming in the water. Identities of the youngsters have not been disclosed by STOMP and it is unclear who posted the video as the account from where it originated is private.

PUB, the government water agency of Singapore, has said that swimming in the reservoir has been forbidden by the government as local catchment water is the source of drinking supply. As it is easy to misjudge the depth, it is dangerous to swim in these open waters. Due to poor visibility, swimming at night is even more dangerous. "Based on the footage retrieved from our CCTVs, a few boys were seen trespassing the gated pontoon area at MacRitchie Reservoir on May 8 and swimming in the waters," PUB said in a statement.

Laws Regarding Reservoir and Streams in Singapore

According to Public Utilities Regulations 2006, no person in the catchment area is allowed to bathe or wash in any reservoir or stream or pollute it in any manner. Also, no person in the Central Water Catchment area can enter without prior approval of the authorized officer in writing.

As stated by Penal Code, whosoever voluntarily corrupts or fouls the water of public spring or reservoir can be punished with imprisonment for up to one year or fined up to $2,500, or both.

In another case, a 22-year-old woman's body was found floating at MacRitchie Reservoir who went missing in July 2015. Police tried to investigate the unnatural death after retrieving the body Singapore Civil Defence Force officers. Her report for being missing was lodged and belongings were found at the park during the search operations.