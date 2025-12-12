Singapore PUB Issues Alert Urging Public to Stay Away from East Coast and Woodlands

Singaporeans were urged to avoid parts of East Coast and Woodlands on Thursday, December 12, after a series of alerts flagged the possibility of flash floods in those areas.

National water agency PUB issued its first advisory at about 2.42 pm on social media platform X, cautioning people to stay away from Upper East Coast Road, near Parbury Avenue, for the next hour. The alert was triggered amid unstable weather conditions and the potential for sudden flooding.

Subsequent updates followed later in the afternoon. At 3.16 pm, PUB advised the public to avoid Riverside Road in Woodlands, and at 3.25 pm, it added that East Coast Road should also be avoided for the next hour.

The advisories were part of PUB's ongoing efforts to warn motorists and pedestrians about areas that may be susceptible to rising water levels during intense rainfall.

Earlier at 2.50 pm, the National Environment Agency (NEA) had also sounded a weather alert, noting that heavy rain was expected across many parts of Singapore from 3 pm to 4 pm.

The warning aligned with earlier forecasts issued by the Meteorological Service Singapore on December 1, which indicated that the first half of December would see frequent afternoon thunderstorms, with moderate to heavy showers potentially stretching into the evenings on several days.

The authorities have encouraged the public to stay updated through official channels and exercise caution when travelling during periods of intense rain, especially in low-lying areas known to be prone to flooding.