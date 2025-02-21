Singapore Preschool Toddler Molest Case: 4 Women Accused of Covering up for Man who Allegedly Assaulted  

Four women accused in court of covering up for a man, who reportedly assaulted a toddler at a preschool, on Friday, February 21. In addition, three other women were charged with reformatting a closed-circuit television (CCTV) system that recorded the incident. The women's names and ages, among other details, were removed from court records.

To protect the victim, who was approximately two years old at the time, a gag order was placed on their identity and the site of the alleged offense.

The allegations against two of those women surfaced on Friday afternoon, while the charges against the other two were already uploaded into the court system in morning. It appears that at least one of them was a senior employee at the preschool.

One to three charges were given to each of the four ladies.

The other allegations include purposefully failing to disclose any details regarding the alleged molest and removing a video clip that captured the incident from a WhatsApp conversation, in addition to reformatting the CCTV system. The alleged offenses were all committed in November 2023.

None of them showed any signs of pleading. On March 21, all of their cases will be heard again in court.

Regarding the alleged molester, the judicial system found an offender with the same name. This defendant is charged with eight counts of violating a minor's modesty. According to earlier reports, he worked at the preschool.

According to the court system, he is scheduled to enter a guilty plea on March 18.

An offender who is found guilty of willfully failing to provide information about an offense for which they are required by law faces a maximum sentence of six months in prison, a fine, or both.

A person who obstructs the administration of justice faces a maximum sentence of seven years in prison, a fine, or both.