Singapore Police Warn Public Against Scam Emails Impersonating Commissioner of Police

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) has issued an advisory urging the public to remain vigilant against a scam involving the impersonation of the Commissioner of Police.

The authorities said that the scammers are sending unsolicited emails that falsely claim to be from the country's top police official.

According to SPF, the scam emails typically contain a so-called "warning letter" alleging that the recipients are under investigation by the Cyber Security Agency of Singapore (CSA) and the police for involvement in criminal activities.

Victims are instructed to submit a written statement to a specified email address, with the messages threatening consequences such as arrest if they fail to comply.

The police stressed that such emails are not issued by SPF or any Singapore government agency.

Members of the public were reminded that government officials will never request money transfers, ask for bank login details, instruct individuals to install mobile applications from unofficial app stores, or transfer calls to the police or other officials over the phone or email.

SPF also cautioned the public never to hand over cash, cryptocurrencies or valuables to unknown persons, leave items at a location for collection, or disclose personal information to individuals whose identities cannot be verified.

The police advised anyone who encounters such messages to ignore them and report the incident to the authorities. They added that remaining alert and verifying the authenticity of communications are key to avoiding falling victim to scams.