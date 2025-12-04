Singapore Police Warn Public About Surge in Malware Scams Tied to Online Sexual Services

The Singapore police have issued a warning to the public following a rise in malware scams linked to online sexual services, with at least six victims losing a combined total of more than S$20,000 since November 2025.

The cases involve scammers exploiting social media platforms such as TikTok and Instagram Threads to lure individuals into compromising situations.

According to the police, victims first encounter offers of online sexual services on these platforms. After initial contact, scammers convince victims to download what is described as a required application to initiate a video call.

The application, however, contains malware that grants scammers remote access to the victim's photo gallery, contact list and other sensitive data stored on the device.

Once access is gained, scammers may capture screenshots or images of victims during the video call or extract compromising content already present on their phones. They then use these images as leverage, threatening to distribute them to the victims' contacts unless payment is made.

The police emphasised that anyone who receives such threats should file a report immediately rather than give in to extortion.

Authorities are urging the public to take extra precautions when using their mobile devices. They advised users to install reputable anti-virus software, keep operating systems and applications updated with the latest security patches, and ensure security features such as Google Play Protect remain enabled.

Users should avoid downloading applications from unverified sources and refrain from disabling safety settings at the suggestion of unknown individuals. The police also reminded the public to be wary of unfamiliar links, messages and requests to install unfamiliar applications, and to verify suspicious content through official channels.

The police encouraged individuals to speak openly with family and friends about scams and to report suspicious online profiles or chat groups. Anyone who discovers unauthorised transactions should promptly notify their bank and relevant authorities.

For those who have already installed suspicious applications or suspect that their phones may be infected with malware, the police recommended immediate action.

The users should switch their devices to flight mode, disable Wi-Fi, and run an anti-virus scan. They should then check their banking, Singpass and CPF accounts from a separate device for any signs of unauthorised access.

If fraudulent transactions are detected, they must contact their bank and file a police report without performing a factory reset, as doing so could hinder investigations. After completing these checks, users who believe their devices are safe may resume normal use, though a factory reset and password updates are recommended as an added precaution.

The police reiterated their commitment to combating such scams and urged the public to remain vigilant as scammers continue to adopt increasingly sophisticated tactics to target victims.