Singapore Police Warn of Pokémon Trading Card Pre-Order Scams Ahead of 2026 Set Launch

With the launch of new Pokémon trading card sets on the horizon, including the highly anticipated Mega Evolution – Ascended Heroes in January 2026, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) have issued an advisory urging the public to remain alert to e-commerce scams targeting collectors and fans.

Since October 2025, at least 477 scam cases linked to the sale of Pokémon trading cards have been reported, with total losses amounting to at least $958,000.

The authorities noted that scammers are exploiting the excitement around upcoming releases to lure unsuspecting buyers.

In this scam variant, victims typically come across pre-order listings for Pokémon trading cards on online marketplaces such as Carousell.

After expressing interest, they are persuaded to pay an initial deposit through PayNow or bank transfers to secure the pre-order. Victims only realise they have been cheated when the promised products do not arrive or when the sellers become uncontactable.

The police advised consumers to purchase Pokémon trading cards only from authorised sellers, whether on established online platforms or at physical retail stores.

Buyers are also encouraged to use secure payment methods, such as cash on delivery, which allow them to inspect the items before making payment. Members of the public were cautioned against making any payment prior to receiving or checking the products and to be wary of red flags such as unusually large discounts offered to rush transactions.

In addition, the public was reminded never to transfer money or disclose personal details, internet banking credentials, or one-time passwords to unknown parties.

To further protect themselves, consumers are encouraged to adopt the "ADD, CHECK, TELL" approach to scam prevention. This includes adding the ScamShield app and enabling security features such as two-factor or multi-factor authentication for bank accounts, setting transaction limits, and activating a Money Lock feature to safeguard savings.

Members of the public can also check with the 24/7 ScamShield Helpline at 1799 if they are unsure whether an offer is legitimate, or verify suspicious phone numbers, messages, and website links through the ScamShield app.

Those who encounter scams are urged to inform the authorities, alert family and friends, and report suspicious listings or user profiles through in-app reporting functions on platforms such as Carousell. Victims who believe they have fallen prey to a scam should contact their bank immediately to block fraudulent transactions and lodge a police report.