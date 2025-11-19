Singapore Police Warn F&B Businesses of New Scam Targeting Food Delivery Platform Accounts

The police have issued an advisory urging food and beverage (F&B) operators to stay alert to a new scam tactic in which fraudsters impersonate food delivery platforms to gain access to business accounts. At least four cases have been reported since August 2025, with total losses exceeding S$42,000.

According to the police, scammers contact restaurants through unsolicited phone calls, claiming to represent food delivery companies.

They typically cite supposed system upgrades or technical issues with point-of-sale terminals to pressure victims into providing personal information such as email addresses, mobile numbers, account passwords or one-time passwords. In one instance, a victim was even asked to submit a photograph of his NRIC over WhatsApp.

Once scammers obtain these details, they gain access to the victims' platform or email accounts and alter critical account settings. This can include changing bank account information, adding fake email accounts, and modifying notification preferences.

As a result, the legitimate earnings of the businesses are redirected to bank or payment accounts controlled by the scammers. Victims often discover the fraud only after checking their account statements or contacting the platform for clarification.

The police reminded the public — and especially F&B operators — never to disclose personal information or photographs of identification documents to unknown individuals. They also encouraged businesses to take proactive steps to protect their accounts.

These include installing the ScamShield app to filter suspicious messages, enabling security features such as two-step verification for email accounts, and verifying calls or instructions by contacting the food delivery platform through official channels. The public is also urged to report scam encounters to the authorities and to share information with friends and family to raise awareness.