Singapore Police to Stage Security Drill in Downtown Singapore on Nov 26

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) will carry out a security exercise in Singapore's downtown district on Wednesday, November 26, with members of the public advised to expect an increased police presence and temporary movement restrictions in the area.

In a Facebook announcement on Monday, November 24, the police said that the officers will be visibly deployed around the exercise zone. Blank ammunition will be used as part of the drill, and the public should not be alarmed if they hear loud sounds during the operation.

To ensure safety, cordons will be placed around the designated training locations, along with signs indicating that an exercise is in progress.

Separately, the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) will enforce a Temporary Restricted Area (TRA) over the same location from 7 pm to 10 pm on November 26. During this window, all aerial activities—including flying drones, kite-flying, and raising tethered balloons—will be prohibited unless participants have secured prior approval from CAAS.

The authorities stressed that unauthorised aerial activity within the TRA is a serious offence. First-time offenders may be fined up to S$20,000, while repeat offenders face penalties of up to S$40,000, imprisonment for as long as 15 months, or both.

The details of the restricted zone will be available on OneMap from 7 am on November 26.

All the members of the public who have questions regarding the exercise may contact the police hotline at 1800-255-0000.