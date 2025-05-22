Singapore Police Searching for BlueSG Car Driver who Crashed into HDB Pillar in Woodlands

Singapore police are searching for the driver who allegedly fled the scene after crashing a BlueSG car into the pillar of a Housing Board block on Wednesday evening, May 21.

The incident at Block 788C Woodlands Crescent was reported to the police at approximately 5:00 pm the same day. The cops suspect the vehicle skidded along the service road.

The Straits Times quoted the police as saying, "The car driver left the scene and efforts to trace the driver are underway."

Several photos of the accident were uploaded to the SGRV Front Man Facebook group which showed the BlueSG car on a pavement under the HDB flat. The car's bonnet and bumper also appeared to be badly damaged.

However, the Singapore Civil Defence Force said that no injuries were reported, and their assistance was not needed in this case.

Meanwhile, the police investigations are still ongoing.