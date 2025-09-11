Singapore Police Probe 274 Suspected Scammers and Money Mules Linked to S$6.4M Losses

During a two-week police operation, 274 suspected money mules and scammers are being investigated for ruses that resulted in losses of over S$6.4 million.

According to a police statement released on September 11, the group consists of 190 men and 84 women between the ages of 16 and 80, and they are suspected of being involved in over 600 scams.

Among these were scams involving the impersonation of friends and government officials, employment scams, e-commerce scams, investment scams, and rental scams.

Following a police operation between August 29 and September 11, the suspects are being investigated for deception, money laundering, or offering illicit payment services.

The police advised the public to prevent others from using their mobile numbers or bank accounts because they would be held responsible if these accounts were connected to any criminal activity.

About 20,000 scams were reported in the first half of 2025, costing victims nearly half a billion dollars.

On August 30, police released mid-year scam statistics showing losses of $456.4 million from January to June, compared to $522.4 million in the previous year. From about 700 victims during the same period in 2024, about 1,000 victims lost more than S$100,000 each.