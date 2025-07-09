Singapore Police Officer, 25, Injured in PIE Motorcycle Crash, Rushed to Hospital

A 25-year-old police officer was rushed to hospital on Tuesday, July 8, after the police motorcycle he was riding skidded on the PIE.

The police said they were notified about the accident, which occurred on the expressway towards Changi, at around 7.50 pm.

The police and Singapore Civil Defense Force (SCDF) said the injured officer was conscious when he was taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

The police investigations are still ongoing.

The photos of the accident's aftermath showed a police car, an ambulance and another emergency vehicle at the scene.

A number of paramedics seem to be responding to the incident.

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) shared a post on X at around 8.35 pm that evening and said the traffic had built up from Kim Keat Link to Lorong 1 Toa Payoh due to the accident.

LTA advised the motorists to avoid lanes one, two and three. According to the authority's posts, the congestion persisted at least until around 11 pm.